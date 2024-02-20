Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,670. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.69.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

