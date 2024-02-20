Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 373 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 48.0% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $284.11. 849,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,812. The company has a market cap of $152.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.08.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

