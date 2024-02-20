Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $77.10. 24,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,825. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average of $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,861 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,097 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

About Cogent Communications

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

