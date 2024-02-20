Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after buying an additional 674,497 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 43,280 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,776,000 after buying an additional 381,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.24. 577,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EL

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.