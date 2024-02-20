Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,437 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TJX Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.17. 759,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,170. The stock has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $99.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

