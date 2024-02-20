Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $93.51. 606,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,706. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

