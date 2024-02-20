Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,193 shares of company stock valued at $25,106,817 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,331. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average is $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.46%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

