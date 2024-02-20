ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $652,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.31. The stock had a trading volume of 412,579 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.95. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

