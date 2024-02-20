Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 14.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

NSRGY traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $110.23. The company had a trading volume of 445,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,622. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $106.81 and a 1 year high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.11.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

