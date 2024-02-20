Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 700 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 28.0% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,264,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,734,000 after purchasing an additional 714,505 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 268.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 76.0% during the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 291,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $43.33. 1,824,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,999,995. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

