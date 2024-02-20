Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 72.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.61.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,460 shares of company stock worth $477,302. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

