Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 967 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $1,251,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,588 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 94,063 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,570,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,904,000 after purchasing an additional 292,850 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 580,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after buying an additional 350,185 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

