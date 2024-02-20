Informatica Corp to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:INFA)

Informatica Corp (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Informatica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the technology company will earn $0.68 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Informatica’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

NYSE INFA traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.11, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. Informatica has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 30.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,339,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,626,000 after buying an additional 1,949,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Informatica by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Informatica by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,308,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after acquiring an additional 159,066 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Informatica by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after acquiring an additional 297,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Informatica by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 894,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 84,537 shares in the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at $86,647,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 498,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,560.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Corporation is an independent provider of enterprise data integration software and services. The Company’s product portfolio centers on data offers a range of solutions, both on-premise and in the cloud, for data integration, data quality, big data, master data management, data security, data exchange and data preparation, among others.

