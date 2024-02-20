Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 114,497 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,006,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,497 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $121,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,040,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,676,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,723,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,014,000 after buying an additional 1,386,301 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.91. 1,024,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,622. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $73.28.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.