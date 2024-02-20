PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,486 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Shares of DG stock opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.77. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $228.63.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

