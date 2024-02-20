PAX Financial Group LLC Has $599,000 Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 527,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 203,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,983 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,757,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,000,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

USFD opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $49.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

