Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $114.42 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,654 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.37% of Fastenal worth $114,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,031. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $70.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.85.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.