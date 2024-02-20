Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 679,582 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,748,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 679,582 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $129,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.79. The stock had a trading volume of 231,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,477. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day moving average of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

