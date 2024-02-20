John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.98

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 22497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,717,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,218,000 after purchasing an additional 622,081 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 384.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 512,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 406,774 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 370,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 195,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 175,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 154,879 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

