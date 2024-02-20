Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 1-Year High at $189.01

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $189.01 and last traded at $188.72, with a volume of 30450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.30.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,575 shares of company stock worth $4,452,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,292,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after acquiring an additional 88,779 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.