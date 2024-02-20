River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,875,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,733,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $131.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,349. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Read Our Latest Report on GPN

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.