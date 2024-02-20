Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Cut by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $423.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $283.60 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.27.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,195 shares of company stock valued at $7,636,550 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

