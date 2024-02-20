River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 6,534 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,286,000 after acquiring an additional 357,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sysco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,047,000 after acquiring an additional 229,696 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Sysco by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,748,000 after acquiring an additional 784,549 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $80.05. 266,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,851. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

