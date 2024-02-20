CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,558 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Oracle by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.3 %

ORCL stock opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

