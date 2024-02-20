Provence Wealth Management Group Invests $233,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,993,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $159.27 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

