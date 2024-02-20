CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,124 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE CBRE traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $92.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,903. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

