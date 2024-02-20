BlueScope Steel Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25 (ASX:BSL)

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Vassella 163,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. In other BlueScope Steel news, insider Mark Vassella 163,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. Also, insider Ewen Crouch 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

