C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $71.29

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.29 and last traded at $71.76, with a volume of 49046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 439,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

