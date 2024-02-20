PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.81

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 974884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Bank of America upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,273,000 after buying an additional 97,945 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,435,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $74,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 11.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after buying an additional 271,254 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,150,000 after buying an additional 71,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

