H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.
H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HEES. StockNews.com downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
