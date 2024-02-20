H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,804,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HEES. StockNews.com downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

