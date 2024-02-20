United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ USLM opened at $254.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.39. United States Lime & Minerals has a one year low of $141.59 and a one year high of $266.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,784.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 142.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

