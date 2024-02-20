VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Up to $9.53

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $11.01. VIZIO shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 11,967,241 shares changing hands.

VZIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after buying an additional 141,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

