Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $244.00

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$244.00 and last traded at C$244.00, with a volume of 156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$244.50.

Canadian Tire Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$834.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$271.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$273.95.

Canadian Tire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.87%.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

