Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Up to $45.55

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.55, but opened at $47.78. Docebo shares last traded at $46.38, with a volume of 17,928 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DCBO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Docebo Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Docebo by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 60.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Docebo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Docebo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Read More

