TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.01

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.01 and last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 112388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 53,251 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,019 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 199,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

