GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Gap Up to $53.38

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.38, but opened at $55.90. GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 939,508 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GFS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

