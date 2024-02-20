JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Gap Up to $6.96

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $7.22. JetBlue Airways shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 2,441,825 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.54.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.80.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.