Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COIN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

COIN traded down $11.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,882,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,340,220. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $193.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.59 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.74.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total value of $3,392,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total value of $3,392,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,331,507 shares of company stock valued at $185,594,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

