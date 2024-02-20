Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Increased to $269.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $236.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

VMC stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.45. 197,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,983. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $260.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.40.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

