Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Lowered to $81.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDS. National Bank Financial lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.56. 17,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $868.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.15. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

