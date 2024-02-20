Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target Raised to $555.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $410.00 to $555.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.29.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $9.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $495.22. 50,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $277.90 and a twelve month high of $528.04. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

