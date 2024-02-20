Evercore ISI Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $308.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $262.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.46. 203,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,698. Eaton has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

