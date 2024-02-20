CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Raised to $13.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNHI. TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.99.

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. 2,204,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,028,036. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6,664.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

