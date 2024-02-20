Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $136.00 at Piper Sandler

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TXRH. Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.48.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.38. The stock had a trading volume of 269,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,122. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.54. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after buying an additional 1,066,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after buying an additional 646,982 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,544,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $64,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

