Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.27

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 1917605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PACB

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 10.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 236,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 282.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 465,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 344,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,792 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.