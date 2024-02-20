MDA (TSE:MDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.20

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.20 and last traded at C$14.04, with a volume of 42710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.02.

MDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MDA from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MDA from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MDA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.36.

In other MDA news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total transaction of C$247,080.00. Corporate insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

