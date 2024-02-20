Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.55

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.55 and last traded at $73.44, with a volume of 18937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.98.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

