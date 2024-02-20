iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.33

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 15461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

