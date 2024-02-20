Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires New Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETRN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 754,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,435. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETRN. Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

