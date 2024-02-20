Piper Sandler Lowers NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $22.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Get NOV alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NOV

NOV Stock Performance

NOV traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 509,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,348. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. NOV has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $23.29.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after purchasing an additional 349,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $698,718,000 after acquiring an additional 284,784 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 24.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $590,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259,286 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 29.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,090 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 30.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369,540 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.